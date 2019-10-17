UPDATE 2-Pence to urge Turkey to halt Syria offensive as threat of further sanctions loom

(adds casualties on Turkish sdie of border)

By Tuvan Gumrukcu

ANKARA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Turkey on Thursday on a mission to persuade Ankara to halt its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, but Turkish officials said the action would continue regardless.

The week-long assault has created a new humanitarian crisis in Syria with 160,000 civilians taking flight, a security alert over thousands of Islamic State fighters abandoned in Kurdish jails, and a political maelstrom at home for Trump.

Trump has been accused of abandoning the Kurdish fighters, who were Washington's main partners in the battle to dismantle Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Syria, by withdrawing U.S. troops from the border as Turkey launched its offensive on Oct. 9.

Trump defended his move on Wednesday as "strategically brilliant". He said he thought Pence and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have a successful meeting, but warned of sanctions and tariffs that "will be devastating to Turkey's economy" otherwise.

The White House released a letter from Trump to Erdogan from Oct. 9 that said: "Don't be a tough guy" and "Don't be a fool!" Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said Turkey had rejected Trump's appeal to reach a deal to avoid conflict and the letter was "thrown in the trash".

A Turkish official told Reuters: "The letter Trump sent did not have the impact he expected in Turkey because it had nothing to take seriously."

"What is clear is that Turkey does not want a terrorist organisation on its border and the operation will not stop because of the reaction that has been coming."

Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were likely to convey the same U.S. demands in their meeting with Erdogan, which was scheduled to start around 1130 GMT, the official said.

"However, negotiating with a terrorist organisation or turning back from the ongoing operation are not on the agenda.”

A top aide to Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkey's foreign ministry was preparing to retaliate to the U.S. sanctions.





UNTIL GOALS MET

Erdogan has dismissed the sanctions and rejected a global chorus of calls to halt the offensive, which Turkey says will create a "safe zone" extending 20 miles (32 km) into northeast Syria to ensure the return of millions of Syrian refugees and clear the area of Kurdish fighters Ankara views as terrorists.

Turkey will end its operation when Kurdish forces withdraw from the "safe zone" and "no power" can deter the operation until it reaches its goals, the Turkish leader said.

Trump has defended his move to withdraw troops from Syria as part of a wider effort to bring U.S. soldiers home from "endless wars", despite criticism by members of his own Republican Party.

Turkey's operation has also allowed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to send his forces to an area that had been beyond his control for years in the more than eight-year-old Syrian war.

It also prompted the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the Kurdish YPG is the main element, to strike a deal with Damascus.

Turkey views the U.S.-backed YPG as a terrorist organisation because of its link to Kurdish militants waging an insurgency inside Turkey, and has been infuriated with Washington's support.

A Reuters cameraman along the Turkish border with Syria said clashes continued around the border town of Ras al Ain on Thursday and that Turkish warplanes were flying overhead after a lull in fighting overnight.

Ankara had previously said it has taken control of Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, two key towns along the border.

Syrian troops accompanied by Russian forces have meanwhile entered Kobani, a strategic border city and a potential flashpoint for a wider conflict, said the British-based monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkish authorities said 20 people had been killed in Turkey by bombardment from Syria, including eight people who were killed in a mortar attack on the town of Nusaybin by YPG militants on Friday, according to the local governor's office.

Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV reported that Russian-backed Syrian forces had also set up outposts in Raqqa, the one-time capital of Islamic State's caliphate, which the Kurds captured in 2017 at the peak of their campaign with U.S. support.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said from the Tabqa military air base near Raqqa that Syrian government troops had advanced in that area.