1 person arrested for DUI during New Year’s Eve enforcement by West Hills task force

The West Hills DUI Task Force says only one driver was arrested for DUI during targeted enforcement operations on New Year’s Eve.

Task force officials say four departments participated in the roving DUI patrols.

Throughout the night, the task force says 39 vehicles were stopped. Of those stops, five drivers were detained for field sobriety tests, but only one was arrested for DUI. The driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officials say two drivers were cited for driving suspended or without a license. Officers also issued 28 traffic warnings and 10 traffic citations for various violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Missing 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome found safe in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing Pickup truck splits in half after crash in Pleasant Hills, 1 person injured VIDEO: Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts