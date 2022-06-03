Man arrested following hours-long search sparked by 911 call for woman screaming in North Park

One person has been arrested and charged following an hours-long search in North Park early Friday morning.

Around 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Police said they were notified by dispatchers that a person nearby heard a woman screaming near the tennis courts.

When officers arrived, they approached a car that matched the description that dispatchers gave them and attempted to talk with the driver, who was later identified as 31-year-old Austin Smyers, according to police documents.

Smyers refused to identify himself or answer any questions, police said.

According to police documents, Smyers also did not have any shoes on and had grass on his feet and a red mark on his right hand.

Smyers was asked to get out of the car several times but refused to, so officers had to forcefully remove him. Police documents said Smyers resisted arrest and fought with officers until they tased him. After another brief struggle, officers were finally able to get Smyers into handcuffs.

Two officers received minor injuries from the struggle.

During a search of Smyers, police said that they found a blade knife in Smyers’ right jacket pocket.

A search for a possible victim included several agencies and lasted until about 4 a.m. Police said they searched the creek, lake and surrounding areas, but no one was found.

Smyers has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

