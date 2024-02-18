1 person arrested with gun charges after traffic stop in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – A person was arrested for gun charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

At 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, Santa Rosa police observed a vehicle recklessly speeding on the wet roadway along Armory Drive.

The officer initiated a traffic enforcement stop. The driver stopped at the Santa Rosa Junior College housing complex. According to police, the officer “developed” cause to search the vehicle and located a loaded pistol on the passenger floorboard.

According to police, the passenger fled on foot after the discovery of the gun. The officer caught up to the suspect and detained him.

The suspect was identified as Ivan Escamilla-Castillo.

Escamilla-Castillo was arrested and booked into jail for carrying a loaded firearm not registered, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm on a school campus, and resisting officers during an investigation.

