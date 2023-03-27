1 person arrested near Pittsburgh International Airport, another flees in a stolen car

One person was taken into custody near the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday.

Allegheny County Police said a stolen vehicle passed through the Airport Public Arrivals curb shortly after 3 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle was found with drugs and arrested.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle took off from the scene.

Allegheny County Police said Pennsylvania State Police began pursuing the car on the Parkway.

Channel 11 reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and the Pittsburgh International Airport for more information shortly after the incident occurred. We are waiting to hear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

