1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown

One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release.

>>Previous Story: House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on reports of a structure fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they dealt with heavy black smoke while exiting the house and multiple fire crews from other jurisdictions also assisted the occupants and fire personnel, police said.

There were no injuries and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home.

Middletown’s fire marshal determined the fire began due to arson which led to the suspect’s arrest, according to Middletown Police.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.