1 woman charged with trespassing at John Calipari’s house. UK coach, family not involved

A woman was arrested at John Calipari’s residence on Richmond Road Tuesday, University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed.

Blanton said UK police were at Calipari’s home, which is in the 1700 block of Richmond Road, for a report of trespassing Tuesday morning. Blanton didn’t identify the individual but said the incident wasn’t connected to Calipari or his family.

“Some charges are being filed related to trespassing and other issues; again, none of them are in relation to the coach or his family. That’s all we can say at this time,” Blanton said.

Blanton later said the woman was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.

“The woman was looking for someone who did not live at the residence and the incident is not related to Calipari or his family,” Blanton said.

The Lexington Police Department said it also had officers on scene assisting UK police.