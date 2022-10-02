Man dead after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium

A man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the incident occurred at the end of the Steelers game.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said medics treated the man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten released a statement about the incident Sunday evening.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family,” said Lauten.

Investigators have not released what caused the fall at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PA Supreme Court Chief Justice and Pittsburgh native Max Baer dies at age 74 To protect and serve: Ross Township police officers save skunk from pitching net VIDEO: Community reacts after teacher assaulted at Pittsburgh school VIDEO: Police arrest juvenile in Friday shooting of 13-year-old boy in Swissvale DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts