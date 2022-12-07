1 person in critical condition after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
One person was shot and critically injured at an apartment complex Wednesday, police say.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened at the City Park Apartments on Fairburn Road.
Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital critical condition.
It’s unclear anyone has been taken into custody or what lead up to the shooting.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more about this developing story on Channel 2 Action News.
