1 man is dead after shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery, IMPD investigating

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a man shot on the north side of the city after being dispatched to the 600 block of West 39th Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

As IMPD arrived to the area, officers found a man in the alley near the 3900 block of Byrum Avenue with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to the hospital in critical condition. The man, whose name has not released, died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives have began investigating the case. Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jesus Soria Jr. with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or submit online at www.CrimeTips.org.

