Firefighters respond to deadly fire in Mount Hope, The Bronx

The financing comes five years after Arnergy, a provider of solar power systems to homes and businesses, secured a $9 million Series A round in 2019. Founded in 2013 by Femi Adeyemo and Kunle Odebunmi, Arnergy was launched as a provider of sustainable energy services intended to deliver clean and reliable energy for businesses or homes. The company’s energy systems are tailored to tackle intermittent and grid unreliability issues, enabling residential customers and businesses across hospitality, education, finance, agriculture, and healthcare to access and install affordable and reliable distributed energy systems.