1 person critically injured in shooting at a Plaza hotel Tuesday, Kansas City police say

Police are investigating after a person was wounded by gunfire at a Plaza hotel Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza in the 700 block of West 47th Street on a shooting call Tuesday, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at about 8:40 a.m.

A person has also been detained in relation to the shooting, Foreman said.

The department did not immediately provide any additional information.

