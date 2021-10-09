1 person critically injured in stabbing at Virginia Beach Walgreens

One person was critically injured Saturday afternoon following a stabbing at a Walgreens in Virginia Beach, police said.

Virginia Beach police received a call just before 2 p.m. from the store’s Indian River and Kempsville Road location, according to dispatchers.

One person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was assaulted and taken to the hospital, police said. Officials have identified a suspect but did not release the name of that person.

No other information was immediately released.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com