1 person in custody, 1 injured following shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH - One person is in custody and another injured following a shooting incident near Fearing Pond in the Myles Standish State Forest Wednesday afternoon, according to Plymouth police.

The person in custody, however, is not suspected of pulling the trigger on the unidentified adult man who was later taken to BID-Plymouth, according to a Facebook post from the department. The victim's condition is unknown at the time.

Massachusetts State Police are the lead investigators on the case and have not issued any further information so far.

An area near Fearing Pond Road was blocked off by several police vehicles, and crime scene tape was also visible, according to media partner WCVB.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday, July 12, near Fearing Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Mass. State Police respond to shooting report at Myles Standish Forest