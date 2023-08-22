1 person in custody following hourslong standoff in Randolph

One person is in custody following an overnight investigation in Randolph that prompted a large police response.

The public was urged to avoid the area of Moulton Street near Main Street for several hours as law enforcement officials worked at the scene of a standoff at a home behind a 24-hour CVS, according to the Randolph Police Department.

A number of nearby streets were closed to motorists and pedestrians as the tense situation unfolded.

Video from the scene showed state troopers and ATF officials assisting Randolph police. An airwing was also spotted overhead.

Police didn’t say what led up to the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

#BREAKING: The stand-off in Randolph is over. A person was taken into custody. More details are expected to be released later. #Boston25 #Randolph pic.twitter.com/rXwNJ68PDs — Scott Tetreault (@BostonNewsMan) August 22, 2023

Due to an ongoing and dynamic incident on Moulton Street we kindly ask that pedestrians and vehicles avoid the area. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter. Posted by Randolph Police Department on Monday, August 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

