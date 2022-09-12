1 person in custody following ‘stabbing or slashing’ in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel, state police say

One person has been taken into custody following an incident in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel on Monday morning.

A “stabbing or slashing” occurred following a crash in the tunnel, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim who was attacked was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on their condition.

The suspect in the alleged incident drove away and was later found at the South Bay Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW