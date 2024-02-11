1 person in custody after gunshots prompt shelter in place order for SLO County neighborhood

An man was taken into custody after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming in a North County community on Saturday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in Shandon around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a department news release.

The 911 callers reported hearing a woman screaming after the shots were heard.

There was one person in the house where the shots came from, according to the release, and he appeared to barricade himself without the home.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the house to secure the area and nearby residents were instructed to shelter in place, the release said.

After an hour and a half of announcements by deputies calling on the suspect to surrender, the unidentified man complied and was taken into custody, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said nobody was injured and there was no threat to public safety, but noted an investigation into the incident was ongoing.