1 person in custody after Johnson County house fire that left infant dead

One person has been taken into custody following a fire that killed an infant over the weekend in Johnson County, police said.

The fire was reported Sunday morning at a Shawnee home at 10502 W. 69th Terrace, Shawnee police said in a news release Monday. One person was taken into custody shortly after, said Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesman with the police department.

Shawnee fire officials told the Shawnee Mission Post that a baby died in the fire.

Shawnee Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands also told the Post that the house was occupied by several other people at the time of the fire, all of whom escaped uninjured from the building before first responders arrived.

Public information officers for the police department and fire department, which are investigating the fatal blaze, did not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Star.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect or the victim. No further information was immediately available.