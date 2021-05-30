1 arrested after manhunt for armed suspect in Deptford, NJ

The Telegraph

NASA's next trip to the International Space Station this week will include a few extra passengers than usual - more than 5,000 microscopic creatures being used to investigate the impact of zero gravity and long-term space travel on the human body. The special cargo, which will be on board SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will comprise 128 glow-in-the-dark bobtail squid and 5,000 tardigrades - tiny creatures known as "water bears" because they resemble the animals under a microscope. Tardigrades are useful for research because they are virtually indestructible. "Some of the things that tardigrades can survive include being dried out, being frozen and being heated up past the boiling point of water," said Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming who is leading the experiment. They can survive thousands of times as much radiation as we can and they can go for days or weeks with little or no oxygen. "They've been shown to survive and reproduce during spaceflight, and can even survive prolonged exposure to the vacuum of outer space." Scientists hope the lessons learned from the water bears' resilience can be applied to astronauts.