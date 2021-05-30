1 arrested after manhunt for armed suspect in Deptford, NJ
Authorities say one man is in custody after dozens of armed officers surrounded a home for several hours in Deptford, New Jersey.
It's been two years since the 4-year-old's body was found on the side of the road in Arkansas, and still, people in Houston think about her often.
NASA's next trip to the International Space Station this week will include a few extra passengers than usual - more than 5,000 microscopic creatures being used to investigate the impact of zero gravity and long-term space travel on the human body. The special cargo, which will be on board SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will comprise 128 glow-in-the-dark bobtail squid and 5,000 tardigrades - tiny creatures known as "water bears" because they resemble the animals under a microscope. Tardigrades are useful for research because they are virtually indestructible. "Some of the things that tardigrades can survive include being dried out, being frozen and being heated up past the boiling point of water," said Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming who is leading the experiment. They can survive thousands of times as much radiation as we can and they can go for days or weeks with little or no oxygen. "They've been shown to survive and reproduce during spaceflight, and can even survive prolonged exposure to the vacuum of outer space." Scientists hope the lessons learned from the water bears' resilience can be applied to astronauts.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone and RF Aaron Judge gave passionate responses when asked about New York's ability to turn things back around.
“We need to get them in custody.”
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities
Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman
Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s
One person was killed and another seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Everett.
HatWRKS of Tennessee facing shortage after owner complains of ‘tyranny’ of Covid rules and criticism for antisemitic yellow patches
Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people
Police homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a body was found by a dog walker in South Boston.
Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.
President says federal government must reckon with role in ‘stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities’ in decades after violence
The leaders of Greece and Turkey will meet next month on the sidelines of a NATO summit, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed on Monday, as they seek to mend frayed ties that led to a sharp escalation in tension last year. In brief statements in Athens, the ministers said their talks were an opportunity to agree on a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. “We are fully aware of the different, and in quite a few particularly serious issues, of the diametrically opposed positions that we espouse, I mean we and Turkey,” Greece's Nikos Dendias said, noting he and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had discussed the full range of Greek-Turkish and Turkish-European Union relations.
‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’
The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor
The identities of the people who were shot were not immediately released, but authorities said they were between the ages of 17 and 32.
“It has truly been a beautiful journey,” Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta said in a joint statement about their divorce. Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years are calling it quits. Underwood, 56, and Desiree DaCosta shared a joint statement to Instagram Sunday announcing their split and vowed to continue to put their kids’ “best interests” first, People reports.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice guaranteed the loans from collapsed lender Greensill to his coal businesses, the WSJ reported.