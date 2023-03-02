1 person cut in possible road rage incident, Fort Worth police say

One person was injured early Thursday in a possible road rage incident, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to a cutting call at 6800 John T. White Road around 3 a.m., according to police. They found a person with a non-life-threatening laceration.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said the details are still being investigated, but police believe a road rage incident that escalated into an argument led to the injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, officials said.