1 person dead, 1 arrested in incident east of Battle Ground

Jun. 16—One person was killed and another was arrested following a reported disturbance Tuesday afternoon in east Clark County. Authorities have not identified either person.

Clark County sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a disturbance with shots heard in the 25800 block of Northeast 230th Street, east of Battle Ground, according to the sheriff's office and emergency dispatch logs.

Arriving deputies found a person dead in the area of Northeast 227th Street and Alder Falls Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Emergency dispatch logs show Clark County Fire District 3 and AMR had responded to a call for a stab/gunshot/penetrating trauma in the 25500 block of Northeast Alder Falls Road.

Deputies searched the heavily wooded area for the suspect and later located them nearby. They were arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available before press time.

"During the initial search for the suspect, the public was kept out of the area for their safety. There is no outstanding danger to the public, and all residents can return home," the sheriff's office said.