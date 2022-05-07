1 person dead, 1 critically injured after Saturday morning shooting in Wilmington

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Wilmington police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of Galley Lane just after 10 a.m. Saturday. A woman died from her injuries at the scene, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

A man was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. The names of the two victims have not been released as police are working to notify the families.

This is an ongoing investigation but is believed to be an isolated incident, Wilmington police reported.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact police by calling 910-343-3609, texting WPDNC to 847411, or through the Wilmington Police Department app.

