2 dead, including juvenile, in apparent murder-suicide in Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say

Two people are dead, one of them a juvenile, in an apparent murder-suicide, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to reports of suicidal threats in the 100 block of Bucktail Avenue in Nocatee.

Upon entering the home, they found a person dead “with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” SJSO said.

Deputies then found a juvenile who had been shot.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax they responded to the home around 1 p.m. and took the juvenile to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

SJSO said the juvenile was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Below is the full statement from SJSO on the incident:

“The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service in reference to suicide threats in the Nocatee area of St. Johns County. Once on scene, deputies breached the residence and located the subject deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. While clearing the residence, a juvenile with a gunshot wound was also located. Both individuals were located in close proximity to each other. The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. SJSO’s Major Crimes Unit also responded and is on scene conducting an investigation. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. There will be no further updates at this time. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. There are many local resources to include Here Tomorrow, The National Alliance for Mental Illness, and Epic Behavioral Health. Individuals can also call 988 which is a 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline.”

