1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Brookfield Drive

Mansfield police detectives are investigating the shooting death of a person Tuesday night in the 800 block of Brookfield Drive. A second person was injured by gunshots.

According to a news release from Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch early Wednesday morning, the Mansfield Division of Police, Major Crimes Unit, is actively working a homicide and a felonious assault case in the city.

At 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 800 block of Brookfield Drive after receiving numerous calls about shots fired and a subject down in the hallway.

Officers arrived in the area and located two gunshot victims. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and one was being treated at the time of the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No names have been released due to Marsy's Law, which police say prevents them from releasing the names of any victims to media.

Porch said witnesses told police that a group of subjects fled the scene.

Mansfield police Detective Rob Skropits said, "At this time we do not believe there is any danger to the community as related to this incident. We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the subjects in this incident."

The Tuesday night shooting is the ninth homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

410-521-7223

X (Formerly Twitter): @lwhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Officers arrived and found 2 shooting victims on Brookfield Drive