1 person dead, 2 hurt after morning shootings in Charlotte, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One person was killed and two people were injured after shootings in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said one person was in custody after a chase.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers said they responded along with the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC to an assault with a deadly weapon call where a man and a woman were shot on Burkland Drive near North Wendover Drive in the Grier Heights neighborhood of southeast Charlotte.

As officers arrived, they saw a car leaving the area and a chase began, police said.

It ended on Briarwood Drive near The Plaza where one person was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by MEDIC, CMPD said.

The driver of the car ran from the scene and was taken into custody after a foot chase with the assistance on a K-9 track, according to police.

Police said the man and woman shot on Burkland Drive were taken to Atrium Main with non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and an investigation was ongoing. CMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

