1 person dead, 2 hurt after morning shootings in Charlotte, police say

One person was killed and two people were injured after shootings in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said one person was in custody after a chase.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers said they responded along with the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC to an assault with a deadly weapon call where a man and a woman were shot on Burkland Drive near North Wendover Drive in the Grier Heights neighborhood of southeast Charlotte.

As officers arrived, they saw a car leaving the area and a chase began, police said.

It ended on Briarwood Drive near The Plaza where one person was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by MEDIC, CMPD said.

The driver of the car ran from the scene and was taken into custody after a foot chase with the assistance on a K-9 track, according to police.

Police said the man and woman shot on Burkland Drive were taken to Atrium Main with non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and an investigation was ongoing. CMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

