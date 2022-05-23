1 person dead, 2 hurt after morning shootings in Charlotte, police say
One person was killed and two people were injured after shootings in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said one person was in custody after a chase.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers said they responded along with the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC to an assault with a deadly weapon call where a man and a woman were shot on Burkland Drive near North Wendover Drive in the Grier Heights neighborhood of southeast Charlotte.
As officers arrived, they saw a car leaving the area and a chase began, police said.
It ended on Briarwood Drive near The Plaza where one person was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by MEDIC, CMPD said.
The driver of the car ran from the scene and was taken into custody after a foot chase with the assistance on a K-9 track, according to police.
Police said the man and woman shot on Burkland Drive were taken to Atrium Main with non-life threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and an investigation was ongoing. CMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
