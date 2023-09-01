1 person dead and 2 hurt in Jersey City crash
A car crashed and overturned on Route 139 in Jersey City killing one person and injuring two others.
A car crashed and overturned on Route 139 in Jersey City killing one person and injuring two others.
Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.
The former president will face a series of criminal and civil proceedings between now and Election Day 2024.
Here are some way to keep your dog safe on your next road trip.
Trump's Georgia election interference case will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Don't try to drive around Nebraska with a cow riding shotgun; the local cops have a low tolerance for bull****.
Bumble is trying to make its apps safe spaces for meeting new people and that extends to real-life meetups. The latest community guidelines take aim at ghosting or people failing to turn up for pre-arranged meetups. The latest policies also tackle bots, promotion of OnlyFans pages and victim blaming.
Thousands of migrants in New York City and elsewhere are doing nothing while they wait for work permits.
Our editors choose vehicles you can sleep in for a camping trip.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
Keeping apace of the latest trends and innovation in climate tech and sustainability — an area that touches every industry and city — is nearly impossible. It's why we created the Sustainability Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and invited the best and brightest minds to share their insights. The dedicated Sustainability Stage will cover the headwinds and challenges for startups seeking to raise capital, how cities are turning to innovation to adapt to and mitigate climate change, and the progress and opportunities within the worlds of fast fashion, energy and sustainable agriculture.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $20 (a sound 60% off), the site's most popular men's wallet for only $10 and more.
Looking for a great deal on a portable car vacuum? The number 1 option on Amazon is on sale for more than half off today, lowering the price to just $19.59.
Clearblue launched a new menopause testing product. The "Menopause Stage Indicator" is a first for the company. It will look for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels which are measured to confirm menopause.
This content creator is showing how she enhances the interior design of her rent-stabilized apartment in the Upper West Side. The post New Yorker gives renter-friendly hacks to improve apartment aesthetic: ‘It’s giving You’ve Got Mail vibes’ appeared first on In The Know.
The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit during the last seven days. The problem lies in a “feature” on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. Further, subway entries purchased using Apple Pay — which gives merchants a virtual number instead of your real one — still somehow link to your physical credit card number.
"Sometimes I'm just sick of drive-thru food..."
2024 Hyundai Elantra small sedan gets styling changes along with other detail feature updates.
You'll never complain about flossing again.
Calling all sandwich lovers.