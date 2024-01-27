1 person dead, another critically injured in NW OKC shooting at vacant building

One woman died and another person was critically injured during a shooting early Friday in a vacant building in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened in a building near NW 10 Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City police Lt. Robert Allen said Saturday. Allen said investigators learned there had been some type of gathering, with people possibly camped out inside the building.

Two people were shot, he said. A woman died at the scene and another person was hospitalized in critical condition, Allen said. Police have not released the names of the shooting victims.

He said no suspect has been identified and that homicide detectives spent much of Friday interviewing witnesses and “trying to piece things together” to help determine a motive for the shooting.

Police encouraged anyone with information concerning the shooting to call the police department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Allen said he was unsure of the number of homicides so far in 2024 and that police couldn’t provide that number until Monday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shooting in vacant NW OKC building leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured