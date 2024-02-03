1 person dead, another hurt after Manor Township crash

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Manor Township on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to State Route 66 at Fairground Road just before 7 p.m., Armstrong County 911 confirmed.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

