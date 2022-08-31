1 person dead, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting, Medic says

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to an assault call just before 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. That’s in the Pressley Ridge Apartments community, near Pressley Road Park.

Medic took the injured person to a hospital.

No other information has been released.

At least 77 homicides have been reported in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data. An unofficial count by The Charlotte Observer now shows 83 homicides.

Police ask anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.