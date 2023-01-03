1 person dead, another injured in shooting near Seymour Avenue in Utica: What to know

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Utica on Monday night.

Utica Police Department said officers were responding to a call after 10:30 p.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue.

Police found two men who had been shot. They were taken to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center by the Utica Fire Department.

Utica police said one of the victims had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition Tuesday. The other victim had been shot in the head and was taken to a Syracuse-area hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

The shooting marks Utica's first homicide of the year. Utica police said more information would be released.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting near Utica's Seymour Avenue