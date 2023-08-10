1 person dead after being shot near Atlanta businesses, police say

Homicide investigators are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Hosea L. Williams Drive and Howard Street where they found a person who had been shot.

Investigators say that person was initially listed in critical condition, but ultimately died from their injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene see police and crime scene tape throughout the area.

Police have not identified the victim.

They have also not commented on possible suspects or motives.

