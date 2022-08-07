1 person dead after being shot at Atlanta apartment building, police say
One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m.
Investigators have confirmed that one person was killed in the shooting.
Details on what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.
Police have not released details on possible suspects.
