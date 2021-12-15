1 person dead after boat fire at Lake Pleasant marina

Lake Pleasant

Peoria Fire-Medical Department says a man is dead after there was a single-boat fire Tuesday afternoon at Lake Pleasant.

An investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Peoria Police Department.

Peoria police said the fire was at the marina, and the man was found dead inside the boat. Police are investigating what caused the fire and the man's death.

There is no additional information at this time.

