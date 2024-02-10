1 person dead from fatal gunshot in unincorporated San Leandro

(KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were alerted to a report of a subject lying on the ground on 170th Avenue near Clinton Avenue in Unincorporated San Leandro around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Responding deputies located an unresponsive boy suffering from a head gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel responded to the location. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no identified danger to the general public’s safety.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at (510)-667-3636.

