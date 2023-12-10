1 person dead after fatal shooting at Central Coast park

One person died after a shooting in a northwest Santa Maria park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Santa Maria officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to Oakley Park, 1307 N. Western Ave., following a report of a shooting, Sgt. Shane Armstrong said.

The lone male victim suffered fatal injuries, Armstrong added.

Santa Maria police detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of late Saturday afternoon, but the investigation was in the preliminary stages.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of relatives.

Additional information was not immediately available.

