1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: Here's what happened

A 49-year-old Pontiac man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release.

The sheriff's office also said in the release that it had a 48-year-old male coworker in custody.

In the release Oakland County Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber said detectives will present the case to prosecutors Friday for possible homicide charges. Also, the release said the suspect's hometown was not known, but the victim worked at the plant for about seven months.

Detectives are withholding the victim's name until a positive identification is made. An autopsy is to be performed Thursday.

GM has security at all of its factories. In this case, the fight happened during off-production hours. The sheriff's office confirmed both men worked for a cleaning service hired by GM. GM hires vendors to do such work as well as some maintenance and parts distribution to the assembly.

GM confirmed the plant was shut down Thursday for the investigation.

Huber said earlier Thursday that "there was an altercation and we have detectives on the scene. It happened at 1:37 in the morning and there was no risk to the public."

Huber, in the later release, described what happened:

Deputies arrived to find the victim "unconscious and bleeding." He said CPR was performed but deputies could not revive him. "He was pronounced dead at the scene," the release said.

Huber said in the release that the suspect was found in a dock area not far from the victim's body.

The sheriff's office did not know how long the suspect had worked at the plant.

Huber said in the release: "The item used in the slaying was recovered. The incident and possible motive remain under investigation."

In a statement released later Thursday GM said it was working with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to investigate "an altercation between two employees of a third-party service provider at Orion Assembly early Thursday morning. The incident resulted in the death of one of the individuals. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family."

GM said additional details about the incident will be released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

GM builds the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, an SUV-styling of the all-electric car, at Orion on one dayside shift that starts at around 6 a.m. and runs to 2:30 p.m., Flores said.

GM had just restarted production of the Bolt and Bolt EUV in April after months of shutdown. GM idled the factory late last year so GM could focus on fixing defective batteries as part of a global recall of 2017-22 model year Bolts. About 140,000 vehicles are affected in the recall because they could catch fire. There were more than a dozen fires, but no one was injured.

When GM restarted the plant in April, Chevrolet leaders said once production ramped up, the EVs would achieve record sales this year, topping 24,000 Bolts. Through June, GM has sold 7,303 Bolts. In the same period last year, GM had sold 20,288 through June.

In January, GM announced it would invest $7 billion in Michigan factories, included in that is $4 billion to upgrade Orion to start building the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. pickup.

