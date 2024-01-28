1 person dead following house fire in Glastonbury: chief

A person has died as a result of a fire early Sunday at a Glastonbury home on Neipsic Road, according to the Glastonbury Fire Department.

Fire Chief Michael Thurz said the person was found in the home after a large crew of firefighters was able to bring the fire under control.

The person was unaccounted for at the time of the arrival of the crews, he said. The person was subsequently “located inside the residence and succumbed to their injuries,” the Glastonbury Fire Department said Sunday in an emailed statement by Thurz.

The person has not been identified by officials.

Fire officials said the department was dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to 343 Neipsic Road for a reported structure fire.

A Glastonbury Police Department officer who had been on routine patrol “came upon the fire and reported to the Dispatch Center that the structure was well involved with fire,” Thurz said.

“Fire crews arrived on scene and immediately attempted to perform an interior search and extinguishment of the fire,” Thurz said. “However, the heavy volume of fire and high heat conditions forced crews to exit the building and take defensive measures.

“It took approximately 35 firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control,” he said.

Thurz said the fire is under investigation by the Glastonbury Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit.

Thurz said Bolton and Colchester fire departments assisted Glastonbury Fire with station coverage.