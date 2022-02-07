1 person dead in homicide on Milton Avenue in Rome, police say

Rome Police Car

The Rome Police Department is investigating a homicide at 105 Milton Ave., the department said in a statement.

Police said they were called to the residence around noon Monday and learned there was a person inside with a gunshot wound. This person has died, according to officials.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff, according to police.

Schools were in lockout as a safety precaution, which has since been lifted, police said. There is no threat to the public, and no one else was injured, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Rome police investigating homicide on Milton Avenue