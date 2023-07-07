1 person dead, Kentucky police officer seriously hurt after a shooting, officials say

A Bowling Green police officer was seriously injured and another person was killed in a shooting Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to KSP. Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department told WBKO the incident happened at Car-Mart on Russellville Road. The police officer and another man were transported to a hospital.

The officer’s injuries were described as life-threatening, according to KSP. The other man died at the hospital.

No other details about the shooting were provided. KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the shooting, as it typically does when law enforcement officers in Kentucky are involved in shootings. KSP responded to the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Bowling Green police were also assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on scene.

@ATFLouisville’s Bowling Green office is assisting @BGKYPolice in an officer involved shooting in which a Bowling Green police officer was injured. Additional details are not available at this time. The media is asked to direct questions to the Bowling Green Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Nfi7znqGdx — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 6, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday evening to offer support to the officer.

“We have learned of a reported incident in Bowling Green of an officer being shot and wounded,” Beshear said. “Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in prayer for this officer, their family and fellow officers.”