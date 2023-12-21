1 person dead in Long Island house fire, winds lead to hours-long battle against blaze

One person was killed in a house fire Thursday morning in Hicksville on Long Island.

The fire erupted shortly after 6 a.m., with crews rushing to the scene to battle the blustery flames, WABC reported.

The victim was found dead inside the home. They have not been identified in any way. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters continued battling the blaze for multiple hours, according to WABC. Windy conditions in Nassau County required the smoke eaters to alter their plan of attack as they fought the flames.

Sources told WABC that firefighters had responded to the same house this summer, though officials have not publicly confirmed if Thursday’s blaze happened at the same location.

On June 28, around 50 firefighters from multiple departments swarmed a home on 9th Street to put out a fire. In that case, a 65-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized. He was suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation, according to reports at the time.

More recently, another house fire broke out in Hicksville on Nov. 4. All 14 residents of the home were safely evacuated, and the firefighters doused the flames.

However, that was not the end of the saga. Authorities later determined the house had been divided into illegal apartments, and multiple summons were issued, according to LongIsland.com. In that case, the Red Cross stepped in to provide housing for the displaced residents.

Just over a week later, another fire broke out in an illegal rental in Hempstead, about 5 miles west of Hicksville. An elderly man was killed in the blaze, and Hempstead authorities promised to crack down on outlawed, overcrowded rentals.