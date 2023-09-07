1 person dead in Mesa shooting; investigation underway

Mesa police were investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left one person dead.

According to police, shortly before 4:30 a.m., gunshots were heard in a residential area near East Broadway Road and South Val Vista Drive. When officers arrived, they found the unidentified victim inside a home, where they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mesa police spokesperson Sgt. Jamey Cox told The Arizona Republic that it is believed to have been an isolated incident with no outstanding threat to the public.

Cox added that police were not releasing names at this time.

No other information regarding the incident or of potential suspects was released.

