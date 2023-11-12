1 person dead, multiple shots fired at Lake Houston Methodist Church

UPDATES 12:40pm:

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office have identified the man who may have shot another man who made a threat at Lake Houston Methodist church's parking lot.

Deputies say around 9:15am they received calls about a suspicious man approaching a church member in the church parking lot.

In response to the shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a press conference, stating that the man told the church member that today was going to be the day and mentioned the pastor".

RELATED:Houston Crime: Man dies after getting shot in neck by four men in Northwest Houston

Deputies say the victim spoke with the church member about an unknown situation involving the victim's mom, who was connected to the church. After the conversation, the man got in his car and continued to drive around the area.

According to officials, another man arrived at the church to help after they were informed by the man's threats. Deputies have identified the man who came to help as the shooter.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

After the other man arrived, the victim was still in the area. The shooter began walking to the victim's car, once he spotted him.

According to deputies, the man who made the threat got out of his car and ran towards the shooter. The shooter then fired twice at him while the victim was carrying a vape stick.

The shooter's identity has not been released. Gonzlez said during the shooting, there were about 50 to 70 witnesses inside the church.

Deputies say they are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Harris County Sheriff's Office have arrested a person in connection to a shooting at the Lake Houston Methodist Church's parking lot. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED:Houston Crime: Man dies after getting shot in neck by four men in Northwest Houston

Deputies say they responded to a shooting on 23606 FM-2100. There is no information about the identity of the shooter or victim.

Update #1: shooting occurred in church parking lot (not inside). One person is detained. No further threat to the public. https://t.co/VGZIvHWfA2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 12, 2023

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to officials, one person has been detained.

SUGGESTED:US-59 in Houston shutdown at Chimney Rock after police officer, suspect shot

Deputies will release more information as the investigation continues.