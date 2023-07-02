1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said police were called to a situation on Gravel Hill Road at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. They say the situation led to the shooting.

Detectives and the Ligonier police chief say the person who was killed was a male but would not specify his age. They also said the actor had a weapon but would not say what it was.

Authorities say no officers were injured.

The officers involved are on administrative leave until the investigation wraps up.

PSP and Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating the situation. Channel 11 has reached out to PSP for more information and has not heard back at this time.

There has not been an officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township since 1993, the chief said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Apparent home invasion leads to fatal shooting in Uniontown, police say Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area 2 Pittsburgh nightclubs locked up, deemed ‘nuisance bars’ VIDEO: ‘The Huddle’ in Beechview closes its doors after nearly 48 years DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts