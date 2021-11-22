1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

One individual was killed Monday during an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Few details were immediately available Monday, but officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the area of North 57th Street and Tauromee Avenue after receiving a report of a suspicious person there, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The responding officers encountered the person they received the report about, Chartrand said, and an altercation between the three occurred shortly there after.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries.

Family of the man who was shot, told The Star at the scene that the man was a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.

What exactly transpired beforehand and how the three were sent to the hospital is currently unknown, Chartrand said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.