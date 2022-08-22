Man charged in crash that left one dead in west Charlotte, police say

A man has been charged following a deadly west Charlotte crash early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police said a man, later identified as Raheem Diaz, 31, was driving recklessly and crossed the center line. The driver then went back into the correct lane and struck a van.

Diaz continued traveling east and sideswiped a car. The car then went off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree. The driver, William Mitchell, 48, died at the scene, officers said.

The driver of the van was not hurt in the crash.

According to police, Diaz ran away from the scene. Several hours later, he turned himself in and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor hit-and-run and reckless driving.

No other details have been released.

