1 person dead after pointing gun at undercover officer at MARTA station, police say
One man is dead after being shot by officers at a MARTA station in midtown Atlanta, police confirmed.
Police say two undercover officers watched a man light a marijuana cigarette as he went down to the train platform at the North Avenue MARTA station around 4:30 p.m.
Officials say that as the officers were attempting to give the 23-year-old man a citation, he began fighting with them. They say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the officers.
The second officer then pulled out his gun and shot the suspect. He was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital. His identity has not been released.
The man never fired his own weapon.
Neither of the officers or anyone else on the train platform were injured.
Train service at the North Ave. MARTA station has been put on hold.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to take over the investigation.
Officers added that had the man complied with officers, he would not have been taken to jail for the marijuana cigarette.
