1 person dead in what police are calling homicide in Central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a homicide Saturday morning, Dec. 2 in Central El Paso.

One male is dead and one male has been detained, police said in a notification sent out to media.

The incident happened along the 3600 block of East Yandell near Copia. Police did not give an approximate age of the victim or the person who has been detained.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more details.

