1 person dead in police shooting near New Castle Thursday morning

Delaware State Police are investigating a police shooting that left one person dead.

The agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shooting occurred near the Lowe's on Hessler Boulevard near New Castle.

The message said only that the "suspect is dead and investigators are responding."

It's not clear if any roads or businesses are closed as a result of the shooting.

