1 person dead after San Jose shooting

(KRON) – The San Jose Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Calle De Guadalupe and Plaza De Guadalupe for a report of a person shot at approximately 7:26 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to police, the officers summoned medical personnel to the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until proper notification to the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408)-277-5283.





