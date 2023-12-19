1 person dead after ‘serious assault’ shut down I-440 Sunday, Raleigh police say

An alleged assault involving a vehicle that closed off Interstate 440 for several hours Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide, Raleigh police said Monday.

Police released images of a gray SUV believed to be involved in the investigation and asked for the public’s help in identifying its owner.

The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner or occupants of the vehicle pictured.

Authorities previously said officers responded to a “serious assault” at 5:27 p.m. involving a white cargo van on the westbound lanes of I-440.

Police are also asking for camera footage that may have captured the incident from 4:10 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. of the Western Boulevard area of I-440.

Police declined to answer The News & Observer’s questions about the homicide, the victim or how the SUV may be connected.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.